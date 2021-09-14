It sounds like a story of triumph: how Coel succeeded despite odds, the underdog story we typically reserve for sports biopics or an episode of “Ellen.” But Coel weaves the pain from racism, loneliness, overt sexualization and assault into every line and every accomplishment. On one hand, you want to cheer Coel on, hail her as the success she is. But on the other, the more successful she gets, the more horror she endures. Yet her story isn’t just about surviving success, it’s about surviving.