Dragonman is concerned enough to report the matter to the police, who initially give it a low priority because so little appears to be at stake. In charge of the case is a female captain, Marianne Augresse. Single and with her biological clock ticking away, Marianne notes the irony of her romantic predicament. “It was the most liberated, most demanding women, those least inclined to throw away their youth on the first idiot they encountered, who — as their forties approached — would find themselves having to go out hunting for a man.” In an amusing departure from the norm, we are privy to this professional woman’s sexually objectifying thoughts about her subordinates, among them the new intern, who is almost 20 years her junior. “[He] really knew his stuff,” Marianne concludes about the intern’s research on the first case assigned to him. “She’d like to see if he was just as talented away from the office.”