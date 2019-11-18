She embarked on a rock-star-style book tour to promote “Becoming” in more than 30 cities in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
The book traces Mrs. Obama’s upbringing on the South Side of Chicago, her academic and professional careers, her marriage to Barack Obama, the 2008 presidential campaign and the election that made the Obamas the first black U.S. president and first lady.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD