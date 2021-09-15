Toward the end of the novel, Nora visits what is clearly the best alternative life: the one in which she says yes to the coffee date with Ash, the cute surgeon who pops up in her root life and then again in others. I hoped, each time I saw his name, that Haig was hinting the two would end up together. And indeed, in her visit to this lovely life, Nora is married to Ash, with whom she has a daughter, Molly. She’s professionally fulfilled — writing a book on her favorite philosopher — and about as content as one could hope. It’s here that the fundamental problem with her root life dawns on her: “She had loved no one, and no one had loved her back.”