Mortality is the undercurrent in Dantiel W. Moniz’s electrifying debut story collection, “Milk Blood Heat,” but where there’s death there is the whir of life, too. A lot of collections consist of some duds, yet every single page in this book is a shimmering seashell that contains the sound of multiple oceans. Reading one of Moniz’s stories is like holding your breath underwater while letting the salt sting your fresh wounds. It’s exhilarating and shocking and even healing. The power in these stories rests in their veracity, vitality and vulnerability.

The title story in this collection, which focuses mainly on Black girls and women living in Florida, opens with a visceral scene: two girls mixing their blood together in milk, “watching the color spread slowly on the surface, small red flowers blooming.” But more than blood binds them; they have a shared understanding of what it’s like to struggle with sorrow. “Ava knows she really is a monster, or at least she feels like one: unnatural and unfamiliar in her body,” Moniz writes. “Before thirteen, she hadn’t realized empty was a thing you could carry. But who put it there? Sometimes she wonders if she will ever be rid of it, and other times she never wants to give it back. It is a thing she owns.” In this devastating story, Ava and Kiera’s obsession with death leads to irreversible consequences.

There are many elements to consider when reading a short story, but perhaps the most important one is what kind of ending the author chooses. Moniz always lands on an image or mood that you can feel in your own chest. She is a genius at writing about both the anxious space between girlhood and womanhood and the charged energy of youth. In “Outside the Raft,” she effortlessly conveys the striking difference between kids and adults while describing what turns out to be a harrowing trip to the beach: “We trekked across the pavement-hot sand and picked a spot, breathed deep the warm aroma of summer. . .while we waited for the adults to catch up. How slow they were, like manatees bumping along the riverbed, while we were speedboats, our turbulence gashing the water a lighter blue.”

In another mesmerizing story, “The Hearts of Our Enemies,” a woman’s unconsummated affair creates a rift with her daughter. When Frankie confesses to her husband a transgression with another man she hadn’t even slept with, her teenager, Margot, can’t stand that her mother didn’t go after what she wanted yet was still punished for it. “Could this happen to her one day, some man make her small inside her own body?” she wonders. After Frankie realizes something is going on between her daughter and a teacher, she intervenes in a thrilling and unexpected way. But perhaps the most moving moment in this story comes when Margot sees her mother sitting in the car and comes to an important realization. “From here, her mother looks young — could be any of the girls, making sure the face she’s wearing is the one the world wants — and at this thought, Frankie suddenly breaks through, not just a mother, but a whole person. Separate and full of awe. It dawns on Margot that, old as she is, it’s her mother’s first time on this earth, too. Against her will, she softens.”

It can take a significant event or moment of clarity for women to really see each other outside of the roles they are assigned: mother, daughter, friend; to sit with their multidimensionality, to allow for a wide panorama of who a person can be. This is something Moniz bursts open on the page: What can happen if we really look at someone, and even more, what if we listen to them? This thread is stitched in bright, beautiful colors throughout her book, and brought to the forefront in the final story, “An Almanac of Bones,” when Sylvie attends a moon festival, organized by her grandmother, alongside an array of women. “I sat among them, enraptured by their stories, realizing for the first time that every one of us was a link stretching back, mother to daughter to mother, in an unbroken chain from the center of time, connected by milk and blood.” It’s the heat of that epiphany that stays with the reader long after reading the last sentence.

Michele Filgate is a writer and the editor of the essay collection “What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About.”

