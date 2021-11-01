In alternate chapters, we see that Benji’s notebook is found a year later by Jarty LeFleur, a policeman on Montserrat in the Caribbean. Since the drowning death of his little girl, LeFleur has been blankly moving through the motions of his life. The entire world is still desperate for any details about the famous shipwreck, but LeFleur decides to violate protocol and keep Benji’s notebook secret. “The notebook had narcotized him,” Albom writes. “He fell into a spell when he read it, and he needed to know how it ended.” Deciphering Benji’s handwriting is a slow process, accurately represented by breaking the task into a number of exceedingly small chapters. But perhaps if LeFleur can finish Benji’s account of sailing with God, his faith will be revived.