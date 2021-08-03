Some of the novel’s saddest moments show how pain warps not just bodies, but also entire lives. At one point, Miranda recalls when she first befriended her co-worker, Grace. “I hid my physical limitations from her at first. Prevaricated whenever she asked me to do something more strenuous than drinking. How about we go hiking? How about we go sailing? Want to take the bus to New York to see the ballet? I was always busy. Doing what? Grace would ask. Getting divorced. Seeing another surgeon, another wellness charlatan. Gazing into the void of my life.”