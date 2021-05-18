While hoping to coax some old secrets out of his memory-challenged mother — about her ancestry, her girlhood, her long, unhappy marriage to his father — Frank is clearly trying to make sense of his own experience, itself subject to lapsed or distorted memory. His not-quite-estranged younger sister, for instance, remembers brutal episodes of their childhood differently and more distinctly than he does. One of the many Guatemalan girls who lived with the family now sadly recalls how frightened Frank was as a small boy, and he tells us: “I don’t know what she’s talking about.” And the niece of a man who painted his mother’s portrait opens up a new view of Mamita.