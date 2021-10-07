Despite its ill-advised venture into metafiction, “Riccardino” is a must for Montalbanians. (Also, it comes with a rich backstory: According to Camilleri’s publisher, the author mailed the manuscript to them before he died and requested that it be locked away in a drawer and not published until he was gone.) But if you are coming to the series for the first time, this is definitely not the novel to start with. Try “The Shape of Water” or “The Terra Cotta Dog” or “The Safety Net,” novels in which Salvo does some of his best work while the small-a author stays in his rightful place.