Virginia Feito’s macabre novel, set in Manhattan’s Upper East Side in the late 1960s, is billed as a literary thriller, but it’s really an amalgam. It is equally a novel of psychological suspense, mystery, crime and horror. Especially horror. Some of its more visceral scenes aren’t easy to forget. Perhaps it’s not surprising that the book on Mrs. March’s nightstand is “Rebecca,” another novel about a woman — the iconic second Mrs. de Winter — who also doesn’t have a first name or a strong sense of self. Perhaps it’s also not surprising that a movie version starring Elisabeth Moss is in the works (“I can’t wait to sink my teeth into her,” the actress said of the character she is to play.)