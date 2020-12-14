Say what you will about Britain just before and after the Great War, it was a golden age for “light” fiction. Think of Jerome K. Jerome’s “Three Men in a Boat,” (“to say nothing of the dog”), Saki’s languidly witty short stories, P.G. Wodehouse’s musical comedies without the music, or E.F. Benson’s delicious Mapp and Lucia novels. These are merely the most celebrated among the period’s numerous works of comic refreshment.

Consider, for example, “The Young Visiters” by Daisy Ashford. From its very first line — “Mr. Salteena was an elderly man of 42 and was fond of asking people to stay with him” — the reader recognizes that here is a true masterpiece, its lack of punctuation and abundant misspellings alone revealing “an air of careless power,” to quote J.M. Barrie who contributed a preface to the 1919 first edition. That Daisy Ashford was only 9 years old when she wrote “The Young Visiters” merely underscores her almost “Queen’s Gambit”-like genius.

Ashford’s plot is simple but timeless: The elderly Mr. Salteena feels himself increasingly infatuated with the young Ethel Monticue until he finally declares his fervent wish to marry her. “This is news to me cried Ethel.” “But not to me murmured Mr. Salteena and his voice trembled in his chest. I may add that I have always loved you and now I seem to do so madly he added passionately.” The young woman’s affections, however, belong to the forceful Bernard Clark, who to Ethel seems “like a Heathen god.” All ends just as it should: “Bernard Clark was the happiest of our friends as he loved Ethel to the bitter end and so did she him and they had a nice house too.” Could any of our modern novelists even imagine that final domestic flourish? Yet Ashford is up to date enough to have recognized one effect of sick building syndrome: “I shall put some red ruge on my face said Ethel because I am very pale owing to the drains in this house.”

Originally published in five slender volumes between 1900 and 1913, “The Eliza Stories” by Barry Pain are now most easily acquired as a Prion Humour Classic, with an introduction by the late Terry Jones of Monty Python fame. In these little tales of Edwardian middle-class life — similar to those featured in George and Weedon Grossmith’s better-known “Diary of a Nobody” — the humor derives from the narrator’s utter cluelessness. We never learn the name of the sensible Eliza’s condescending, narcissistic husband, but he is hard to forget.

“I am far from being a vain man,” he pompously informs us. “I do not ask others to model themselves upon me exactly. I may have my faults, and I ask nobody to imitate them.” That “exactly” is priceless. When her doltish spouse asks Eliza which of them loves the other more, hilarious grammatical confusion rapidly ensues:

“Would you say that in your opinion neither of us were fonder of the other than both were of each, or that one was fonder of the other than the other was of the first, and if so, which?”

The book isn’t perfect — I wish Pain had told us more about the bazaar for “Deserving Inebriates.” But in compensation there’s “Everybody’s Book of Bright and Original Conundrums,” in which Eliza’s husband buys to provide the couple with “intellectual exercise.” As he explains, it should also prove “invaluable” for “social purposes during the Christmas party season. I do not know how it may be with others, but I have often found, when introduced to a lady, that I had said, ‘Good evening,’ and then had absolutely nothing else to say. With the help of the conundrum book I would fill in any awkward pause by asking her who was the most amiable king in history. That would break the ice. Besides, if we kept the book reasonably clean, it might afterwards make a very serviceable and acceptable present for Eliza’s mother.”

Any devotee of the great Georgette Heyer is bound to enjoy “The Diary of a Young Lady of Fashion in the Year 1764-1765” by Cleone Knox. Once regarded as the genuine 18th century journal of a sassy upper-class Irish miss, it’s actually a jeu d’esprit written in 1924 by the 20-year-old Magdalen King-Hall.

Because Cleone possesses both an impulsive nature and an impoverished suitor named David Ancaster, her wealthy father and rakish brother decide to whisk her away on a European tour. Cleone — who like the heroine of Heyer’s delicious “The Grand Sophy” can cry real tears at will — preserves few illusions about the male sex: She immediately recognizes that her brother Ned “hopes by the means of velvet coats and other fripperies . . . to gain the favours of some of the pretty little wantons who, from all accounts, abound like rabbits on the Continent.”

As it happens, Cleone herself can be a saucy little minx. “Must have my gown made lower in the Bodice. If one is blessed with a white bosom why conceal it?” On the way to London, she dismisses England as decidedly “insipid”: “I think the Inhabitants contribute to this effect, for they have a clean busy air about them, as if they loved Work and were anxious to do their duty.”

In both Paris and Venice, this Irish beauty quickly finds herself either welcoming or fending off the attentions of libertines and aristocratic gallants. Will she remain true to the absent David Ancaster? Rest assured, dear Reader, all ends happily.