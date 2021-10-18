More frightening than Arun’s bloody corpse is the horrifying presence Paloma senses in her flat. Paloma has spent years trying to convince herself Mohini isn’t real even though girls in the orphanage swore they saw the specter roaming at night. Yet, here she is. “It was just for a second. A fraction of a second, but I knew. I knew she was back. Her black hair, her pale face. All these years I had spent trying to convince myself that she didn’t exist, that she was a ghost from my childhood, just a product of an overactive imagination, and now here she was.” When Arun’s corpse disappears before the police arrive, Paloma is not sure if she hallucinated the event or if she had really walked into a murder scene.