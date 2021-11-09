Lana’s storytelling can be confusing, with its crosshatch of conflicting and recanted accounts, family memories, and her own familial woes, which include the death of her daughter, Evan, in 2017. But the upshot is clear: Lana Wood blames Robert Wagner (known as R.J.) for her sister’s death. “I have no trouble imagining R.J., five-foot-eleven, two hundred pounds, and Natalie, five-foot-two, one hundred twenty pounds, fighting back, first in their stateroom, where Dennis heard enough yelling and banging to knock on the door and be told by R.J. to ‘go away,’ and then on the back of the boat. ” Lana, who is estranged from Wagner and Natasha Gregson Wagner and refused to participate in the HBO film, says it pains her to believe that R.J. would hurt her sister: “What possible pleasure could I take in thinking that the last thing my sister saw in this life was the furious face of her husband, hovering above the dark water that terrified her?” The answer, alas, comes shortly thereafter when she accuses Wagner of shutting her out of the family and “allegedly blacklisting me in the business,” among other things.