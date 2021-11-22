Not everyone on the planet is happy with T. R.’s do-gooding — some nations stand to take even greater climate hits in the sulfur-rich future — and his project is a target for terrorism. (If The Biggest Gun in the World shuts down prematurely, the “termination shock” of the title might undo all the good so far.) In that vein, one plot thread concerns a young martial arts expert named Laks, whose early career, though fascinating, seems to bear little connection with our other stories. And yet, slowly and inevitably, the fate of Laks becomes intertwined with the others’. He emerges as a truly tragic figure, not a villain, but a man too easily led, shaped by his passions and circumstances. The character is a refreshing reminder that Stephenson does not believe in cliched evildoers, but in parties with varying degrees of ethics and competing worldviews.