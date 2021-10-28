Follett began reinventing himself with 1989’s “The Pillars of the Earth.” A thousand-page epic centered on the building of a cathedral in medieval England, the book was a commercial and artistic gamble that paid off for Follett in a number of ways. It remains his most popular title, and it served as a template for much of Follett’s subsequent fiction: vast, thoroughly researched novels filled with huge casts of characters and multiple interconnected story lines. In his latest, the two main strains of Follett’s career come together. “Never” is both an up-to-the-minute thriller that explores the tensions and conflicts of the modern world and a sprawling, globe-spanning saga that contains multitudes.
Ken Follett’s ‘Pillars of the Earth’ prequel is just as transporting — and lengthy — as his famous epic
The central theme of “Never” is the never-ending possibility of nuclear catastrophe. In a brief preface, Follett notes that the inspiration for “Never” came from his research into the origins of World War I for “Fall of Giants,” the first volume of his Century Trilogy. That devastating conflict was, in Follett’s view, “a war that nobody wanted.” Yet it happened, anyway, the result of a complex series of treaties, international alliances and shortsighted decisions that would reshape the world and alter the nature of modern warfare. In “Never,” Follett posits a similar scenario, one made infinitely more dangerous by the worldwide proliferation of nuclear weapons. The resulting portrait of a world stumbling toward the unthinkable is credibly detailed and alarmingly plausible.
The story begins in the Sahara Desert, thousands of miles from what will become the center of an emerging nuclear confrontation. Other narrative threads, each of which contains enough drama to fuel a conventional-length novel, take place in the corridors of power in China and the United States. The Saharan section features a young Lebanese American CIA agent, Abdul John Haddad, who is on the trail of a cocaine shipment that will be used to fund a local arm of the Islamic State. He will be joined by a young widow desperate to exchange her poverty in Africa for the dream of a new life in Europe. Their journey across the desert through increasingly hazardous conditions is one of the dramatic high points of the novel.
Events in Africa take on international significance when an incident at the border of Chad and Sudan results in the shooting death of an American soldier. When investigators learn that the rifle involved was supplied by North Korea, major players from China and the United States step in, setting the stage for escalating actions and reactions.
In the United States, President Pauline Green reacts by tightening existing economic sanctions against North Korea, a move regarded as “proportionate” to the offense. But that proportionate response only exacerbates an already desperate economic situation, which in turn exacerbates the United States’ fraught relationship with North Korea and its principal ally, China. From this point on, things will deteriorate with astonishing speed, despite strenuous efforts by peacemakers in China and the United States. Shots are fired. An oil exploration vessel carrying American scientists is sunk. Hard-liners on both sides push for increasingly violent responses, and the prospect of a peaceful resolution begins to fade. Matters take an even darker turn when rebel forces in North Korea revolt against Supreme Leader Kang U-jung, taking control of all nuclear bases in the country and bringing the prospect of an actual nuclear exchange that much closer to reality.
Just as they did in the days and months preceding the First World War, a variety of circumstances come together to create the conditions for a global catastrophe. “Never” is a cautionary tale about the power of unintended consequences, and it is disturbing and illuminating in equal measure. Follett has always been an accomplished storyteller, but his latest reflects a sense of urgency that lifts it well above typical apocalyptic thrillers. “Never” is first-rate entertainment that has something important to say. It deserves the popular success it will almost certainly achieve.
Bill Sheehan is the author of “At the Foot of the Story Tree: An Inquiry into the Fiction of Peter Straub.”
Never
By Ken Follett
Viking. 802 pp. $36