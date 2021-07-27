The Ito family, at the center of Naomi Hirahara’s vibrant suspense novel set in World War II Los Angeles and Chicago, were four of the more than 120,000 Japanese Americans rounded up by a U.S. government gripped by racial hysteria and transported to grim internment camps. Late in the war, many of those people were relocated to cities with labor shortages. Months after smart, take-no-guff Rose Ito, 23, arrives in Chicago, she is run over by a subway train and dies. Younger sister Aki scoffs at the coroner’s verdict of suicide and sets out to uncover the ugly truth. Author of the Mas Arai and Ellie Rush mysteries, Hirahara has drawn a devastating picture of a family in crisis and a nation’s monumental blunder. (Available Aug. 3)