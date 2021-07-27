The research can sound awkward to the modern ear — “That damned Jew Dreyfus has done more damage to France than a whole army of Germans,” says a French colonel — and Melville’s Irish brogue can tilt to the vaudevillian: “Name of Jaysus, Sally.” But, under the author’s sure hand, Melville becomes a leader of men: “All leave for the next fortnight has already been canceled, but now you’ll be working weekends too, and every hour God sent until these two men are caught. Forget about sick leave, I don’t care if you’re at death’s door. I don’t care if you’re dead. We have seven days and I want an arrest in two.”