Meanwhile, Nightbitch grows ever more feral, although Yoder keeps the transformation ambiguous. Readers won’t be sure which changes stick around and which only show up after dark, although we do see Nightbitch involving her toddler in some of her new activities. A fussy sleeper, her son finally settles down when she allows him to use a kennel for his naps. She also gives him small tastes of raw meat. That’s just one example of the surprising, and surprisingly gory, scenes in this novel. They’re not gratuitous, but they’re also not genteel.