In a statement, the Academy said, “Gurnah’s dedication to truth and his aversion to simplification are striking. His novels recoil from stereotypical descriptions and open our gaze to a culturally diversified East Africa unfamiliar to many in other parts of the world.”
Anders Olsson, the chair of the Nobel Committee, told reporters in Stockholm, that the committee had been following Gurnah’s work for decades.
Before retiring from teaching, Gurnah was a professor at the University of Kent in Canterbury.
The literature award is given in recognition of an author’s body of work — not a particular book. The prize is worth approximately $1.14 million.
Each year, members of the Swedish Academy, professors of literature and language, previous Nobel Prize laureates and leaders of various writers’ organizations around the world are invited to secretly submit nominations for the literature prize. The winner must receive more than half the votes cast by members of the Academy.
The poet Louise Glück won the Nobel Prize in literature last year. She is one of only two living American winners of the literature prize. The other is musician Bob Dylan, who received the award in 2016.
The winner of 2021 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday.
For the second year in a row, this year’s Nobel ceremony in Stockholm has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
