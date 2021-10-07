Gurnah was 18 when he arrived in England as a refugee after the 1964 uprising on Zanzibar. Olsson said, “His early departure explains the central role of exile in all of his work, but also his lack of nostalgia for a more primitive pre-colonial Africa. His work gives us a vivid and very precise picture of another Africa not so well known for many readers: a coastal area in and around the Indian Ocean marked by slavery and shifting forms of repression under different regimes and colonial powers.”