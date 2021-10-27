Coward’s knowledge of and reverence for theatrical tradition was matched by his regard for talent in whatever form it took; it’s this openness that saves him from sounding like an out-of-touch curmudgeon. He might prefer well-made plays with glamorous characters to avant-garde experimentation and gritty realism, but that did not stop him from appreciating the groundbreaking work of Harold Pinter, or even that quintessential Angry Young Man, John Osborne. After seeing and reading “The Homecoming,” he wrote to Pinter, “You cheerfully break every rule of the theatre that I was brought up to believe in, except the cardinal one of never boring for a split-second.” He judged Osborne’s “Look Back in Anger” to be “full of vitality and rich language,” and Osborne returned the compliment some years later when he wrote: “Mr. Coward is his own invention and contribution to this century. Anyone who cannot see that should keep well away from the theatre.”