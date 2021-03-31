“With ‘Chasing the Truth,’ we’re inviting young people into investigative journalism,” Kantor and Twohey said in a statement Wednesday. “We’re excited to show them how this work can uncover hidden truths, hold the powerful to account and help drive social change.”
Kantor and Twohey, along with Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker, won Pulitzers in 2018 for “impactful journalism that exposed powerful and wealthy sexual predators, including allegations against one of Hollywood’s most influential producers.”
