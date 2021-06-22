Defoe, who works in film and animation, here writes a revved-up prose a bit like Hunter S. Thompson’s, but more jokey and with an English accent; it took me a while to get used to his sass, but I came to enjoy it immensely. Examples? Here are three: “The indigenous Mapuche peoples of South America hadn’t been treated well by new arrivals to their lands — a sentence so predictable it’s almost not worth typing.” To ensure its independence, the State of Muskogee — located in Florida — pledged loyalty to the British Empire in return for military assistance if needed. As Defoe dryly comments, “Note: if your plan involves the British coming to your rescue at any point, then it is a Bad Plan. Can’t emphasize this enough.” To chronicle a tax haven called “The Republic of Vemerana”— which existed for a few months in 1980 on the island of Espiritu Santo — he begins with a cinematic flourish: