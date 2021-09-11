Her subtitle posits the juxtaposition of care and constraint, whereby one shows the former by exercising the latter. Doing so depends upon the recognition that “our entire existence, including our freedoms and our unfreedoms, is built upon a ‘we’ instead of an ‘I,’ ” thereby necessitating choices that contemplate the collective. In a country founded on genocide, slavery and the subjugation of women, the ongoingness of historical injustice requires “attending to the effects of past actions, attempting to mitigate present suffering, and doing what one can to reduce or obviate future suffering, all at once.” Though she wrote those words to address the environmental devastation wrought by industrialization, they feel apropos to the realms of art and sex, which she casts as a “scene of learning.”