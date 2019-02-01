FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 28, 2010, file photo shows copies of J.D. Salinger’s classic novel “The Catcher in the Rye” as well as his volume of short stories called “Nine Stories” at the Orange Public Library in Orange Village, Ohio. In comments which appeared Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in The Guardian, Matt Salinger, son of the famous author, confirmed longstanding reports that his father had continued to write long after he stopped publishing books and that he and Salinger’s widow are “going as fast as we freaking can” to prepare the material for release. (Amy Sancetta, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — One of the book world’s publishing’s greatest mysteries is finally ending: J.D. Salinger’s son says previously unpublished work by his late father will be coming out.

In comments which appeared Friday in The Guardian, Matt Salinger confirmed longstanding reports that the author “The Catcher in the Rye” had continued to write long after he stopped publishing books. He and Salinger’s widow are “going as fast as we freaking can” to prepare the material for release.

Salinger says any new work might be years away and did not cite any specific titles or plots. He did indicate that the Glass family made famous in such fiction as “Franny and Zooey” would be seen again.

J.D. Salinger died in 2010. This year marks the centennial of his birth.

