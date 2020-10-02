In the episode, Winfrey will also ask the reason behind writing “Caste” for Wilkerson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her book “The Warmth of Other Suns.”
In August, Winfrey picked Wilkerson’s “Caste” for her book club.
Winfrey will dig deeper to discuss themes of the book in a two-part episode on Apple TV+ on Oct. 9.
“Caste” continues Winfrey’s book club partnership with Apple that began last fall. It includes previous picks such as Ta-Nehisi Coates’ novel “The Water Dancer” and the nonfiction “Hidden Valley Road,” by Robert Kolker.
