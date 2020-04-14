“From our publishers, booksellers and sidelines exhibitors to our authors and librarians to our book loving fans, we know how many people are impacted by this decision and we continue to stand with you all to help bring the book community together and support one another,” BookExpo Event Director Jenny Martin said in a statement. “We are now looking forward and can’t wait to return with a stronger show than ever in 2021.”
The booksellers convention has been held for decades and traditionally draws tens of thousands attendees. Speakers have included Stephen King, Hillary Clinton and Barbra Streisand, among others.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.