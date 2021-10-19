I was halfway through the book before I realized what Solnit had done: She’d written a biography that was actually pleasurable to read. Biographies tend to begin at the beginning, for obvious reasons, but that forces the poor reader to slog through a chapter or two on the lives of the subject’s parents and grandparents, followed by a recitation of whatever is known about his or her childhood. Was there a stern nanny? A blissful summer by the lake? A tragedy involving an older sibling or a beloved cousin? We’re sure to find out, because it’s the biographer’s job to tell us. Just about any fact that has been turned up must be written down for the benefit of future scholars, but that doesn’t make it any easier on the rest of us.