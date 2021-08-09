The coronavirus pandemic savaged opportunities for that feeling. The fleeting period of normalcy earlier this summer made it easier to see now how wearying it’s been to be a book person during this stretch. The book club I attended at my local bookstore with a few dozen others shifted to Zoom meetings; everybody made their best effort, but the conversations were rife with glitches, crosstalk and delays that made it harder to keep up or take part. Sidebars and one-on-one pregame chatter vanished. Eventually I just gave up. Chirpy suggestions that I sign on for Zoom interviews and readings, even with prominent authors, began to feel burdensome, like getting invites to a former roommate’s first turn at open-mic night at the Yuk Hut. Critics like myself were often shunted away from physical review copies and compelled to work with e-galleys with varying controls on copying and notetaking. I could — and did — buy physical copies of the books I particularly loved. But they didn’t bear the imprint of my experience with the book. The scribblings, dog-earings, spine-crackings.