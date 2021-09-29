Koenig — a Julliard graduate who founded L’Ecole Koenig, a musical preschool for kids in Paris — doesn’t agree with the idea that listening to Mozart gives tykes a cognitive boost. “Throw away the baby genius materials,” she tells parents. The magic of music isn’t that it makes kids smarter. The real benefit is helping developing brains tune into communication skills, creativity and learning to cooperate with others. The method starts by giving kids “musical names” to go along with their spoken ones. Learning to recognize these notes (which can be borrowed from “Do-Re-Mi” or any other song) helps them take part in their first duet with you or other caregivers. This is adorable, of course, plus it builds on neuroscience research on how to make babies feel emotionally secure.