The narrator, Briseis, was enslaved to Achilles in the first book after he killed her husband and brothers before the siege of Troy. Now, in the wake of the city’s capture and Achilles’s death, she is free and married to one of his loyal followers because she is pregnant with Achilles’s child. “I was the casket that contained the crown jewels,” she remarks. “As a person, I didn’t count at all.” She knows there are worse fates. Trojan princess Cassandra was raped in Athena’s temple as the city fell. Women too old to bear children were sent to slave markets to be “picked up cheap and worked to death.” Around the camp, Briseis sees women scrabbling “for scraps around the cooking fires,” groped while they serve dinner, malignantly toyed with by soldiers as a prelude to gang rape.