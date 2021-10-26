On every subsequent visit, Mr. Lewis tells Megs a story about his life, including an upbringing spent making up tales with his brother, Warnie. When Mr. Lewis talks about caring for children affected by the Second World War, Megs and George are delighted; could this be the direct inspiration for “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe”? What begins as a dubious mission for Megs soon changes her. As a skeptic she refuses to acknowledge the important role stories play in human life. But as she becomes a storyteller herself, she also becomes a believer. “My heart has opened up in a swirl of laughter and wind, sweeping aside logic that had kept me so locked up,” she says. “Logic — it can’t help me in the soul things that matter.”