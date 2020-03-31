“Later” takes place from 1991 to 1994, when Lisicky moved to Provincetown, Mass., for a writing fellowship. Town, as it is called, in the ‘90s was in many ways a queer utopia, at least for gay men. “If you’re lucky in your life, a place, or two, will be offered to you,” Lisicky writes. “It will make you feel smarter than you are. It will make you younger, sturdier, more flexible in your joints and muscles. . . You move through its streets and paths aroused and alert. You can’t get that mischievous smile off your face. You want to put your hands on it, that place, that whole place.” Lisicky becomes close with his cohort of artists and cruises for sex, and over time develops both short- and long-term relationships But even at the start, this sweet utopia has a tinge of foreboding. His friends and acquaintances become ill; men at the gym start to look gaunt, friends and partners of friends fade from behind their windows. As the AIDS crisis unfolds, Lisicky awakens to the messy and devastating ways people navigate loss, hate and bigotry. “I’ve been given the cake of the afterlife and I can’t help but taste the chemical on my tongue,” he writes.