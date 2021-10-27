“The Lyrics,” edited and introduced by poet Paul Muldoon, is not the first book of its kind and certainly not the first to delve into the band’s history and lyrics. There’s also, for instance, “All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Beatles Release” (2014), a hefty compilation by the music historians Jean-Michel Guesdon and Philippe Margotin, who comment in detail on each album and single in chronological order, making it the best choice for fans who want to follow the whole band’s development. Most of the 213 songs in “All the Songs” were written by the songwriting team of Lennon and McCartney, though some are attributed to George Harrison and Ringo Starr while others are covers of hits by other artists, such as Little Richard’s “Long Tall Sally.” What’s missing, of course, is McCartney’s voice, his charm, and his this-is-what-happened-in-the-studio-that-day viewpoint.