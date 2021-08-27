Remember simpler times when the literary world was in a lather over the question of whether fictional characters should be “likable” instead of the question of whether dystopian fiction has been rendered obsolete by our dystopian reality? Claire Messud sparked the “likability” debate in 2013 when she gave an interview to Publishers Weekly about her then new novel, “The Woman Upstairs.” When the interviewer said of Messud’s protagonist, Nora Eldridge, that, “I wouldn’t want to be friends with Nora, would you? Her outlook is almost unbearably grim,” Messud responded with a rat-a-tat roll call of some of literature’s most unpleasant characters: