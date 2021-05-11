More than a decade later, Poppy is a travel journalist in New York, and Alex is a teacher in their Ohio hometown (a place that Poppy loathes and refers to as “the khakis of Midwestern cities”). Despite the distance, the two reunited every summer for 10 years for a grand vacation, but now they’re estranged — the result of an incident in Croatia two years prior. Poppy, who misses her truest friend, reaches out and convinces Alex to join her for one more trip to see if their friendship is salvageable.