A: One of the functions of Library of America is to try to preserve the canon of American literature. It’s always changing and expanding, but Perelman belongs there. He is one of the great masters. I’m a firm believer that every book can still be alive for us if we dive back into them. You don’t have to know what’s being satirized to love the satire. I find Perelman irresistibly funny in his grouchy misanthropic way.