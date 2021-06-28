Terrell: But at the end of the day, when Belle put her head down on her pillow, she was a Black woman. She had to wear a White mask to survive in this racist world. She was really brought up by both of her parents to celebrate her Black heritage and the importance of equality. It was very important to us to find a place for Belle to be her authentic self. She never had a family of her own. She couldn’t, because she couldn’t risk what her child might look like. I spent a lot of time thinking about the sacrifices, sacrifice of her culture, sacrifice of her heritage, sacrifice of her personal choices, her family, in order to succeed in the world and pass. Victoria helped me understand what that weight would have been like.