Tripp and Virginia, Margot and Richard and Gunter and Rachel, all residents of Somerset, Conn., have decided to enroll their kids at the Petra School, which employs a weird mash-up of Montessori, Waldorf and Harkness alternative education methods. At the Petra School (memos from which pepper the novel like Legos found underfoot), headmistress Agnes reigns supreme, her main function to deny everything the parents have ever held dear. “Dear Petra School Parents: Competitive sports are inappropriate for Petra School children. Ours is a school of cooperation. Chess, however, is encouraged.”
While the children have their own problems — Anders, Gunter and Rachel’s son, is prone to violence against his peers — Ball focuses on the parents whose secrets and transgressions explain so much about how their progeny behave. Tripp lives for his weekends at a wilderness camp where he can hone his prepper skills; unfortunately, he hasn’t told his family about his hidden gun room in the basement. Virginia’s physical beauty and grace can’t change the fact that she has a tumor in her right breast about which her physician leaves more and more urgent messages.
Meanwhile, Margot attempts to repress her sadness over multiple miscarriages by emptying and scouring every cabinet in her house on a weekly schedule. Gunter buys an enormous Mercedes SUV, from which he “glowered down at all the poor people in their cars, so distressingly close to the pavement, to asphalt, to general filth and humanity.” They’re hardly subtle, these dilemmas. What unites the six parents is their floundering hope that the Petra School, the rock upon which they’ve anchored their dreams for their children, will save them. If they follow Agnes’s meditation practice, pedagogical methods and complete denial of learning challenges like ADHD, their families will settle back into their proper roles, like eggs nestled in cartons.
Because this is a comic novel, albeit more sardonic than droll, those eggs will wind up scrambled. Watching the denouement may not surprise readers, who know that a gun room revealed early on will appear again, and that a magnetic leader will probably experience a downfall. But that doesn’t take away from the well-observed details, such as when Gunter notices Rachel’s “feet stuffed into the wide shearling boots whose name was short for ‘ugly.’”
We’re often told to keep our friends close and our enemies closer. Ball reminds us that sometimes we mistake one for the other, and that one of the most important parts of parenting is helping children discern the difference. In “The Pessimists,” a few subplots are left hanging, a few ideas undeveloped — but the novel’s bite and loose structure promise excellent social satire to come from its author.
Bethanne Patrick is the editor, most recently, of “The Books That Changed My Life: Reflections by 100 Authors, Actors, Musicians and Other Remarkable People.”
The Pessimists
By Bethany Ball
Grove Press. 304 pp. $27