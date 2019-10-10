The 2018 prize was awarded to Tokarczuk “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.”

Before today, only 14 women had won the Nobel Prize in literature since it was first awarded in 1901.

The unprecedented decision to confer two prizes today was expected, because the Swedish Academy announced in May 2018 that it would postpone the 2018 literature prize until this year.

AD

That decision was made in the wake of a sex scandal that had embroiled the academy and threatened the future of the world’s most prestigious literary award. The controversy erupted in late 2017 when news broke that French photographer Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of a member of the academy, had been accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and harassment over a period of many years. Arnault and his wife were also accused of misusing academy funds and even leaking the names of prize winners for profit.

AD

In the internecine battle that followed, Sara Danius, the permanent secretary of the academy, was forced out of her position over her handling of an investigation into Arnault’s behavior. Several other members resigned or refused to participate on the Nobel committee.

Arnault was subsequently found guilty of rape, fined and sentenced to more than two years in prison.

AD

Critics around the world called for more transparency to help rebuild the prize’s reputation. Delaying the 2018 prize until this year was intended to provide time for necessary housekeeping. The academy has since removed members with conflicts of interest, added new members and appointed Mats Malm as the new permanent secretary. In March, the Nobel Foundation, which funds the prize, issued a news release saying that “the steps that the Swedish Academy has taken and intends to take will create good opportunities for restoring trust in the Academy as a prize-awarding institution.”

AD

Honoring two authors in one year is unusual for the Nobel Prize in literature, but it is not unprecedented. It has happened four times in the past, most recently in 1974 when the Swedish writers Eyvind Johnson and Harry Martinson won. The difference this year is that Handke and Tokarczuk are not sharing the prize; they’re each getting their own and about $910,000 apiece.

The last person to win the Nobel Prize in literature was British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro in 2017.

The only living American winner of the Nobel Prize in literature is the musician Bob Dylan, who received the award in 2016.

The winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday.

Ron Charles writes about books for The Washington Post and hosts TotallyHipVideoBookReview.com.

AD