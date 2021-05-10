“Phase Six” is best when it draws us into these three lives reshaped by a mysterious disease. While trying to save humanity, Jeannine and Danice must also deal with competing bureaucracies, demands from their own families, and waves of fear and grief as their friends and colleagues sicken and die. Despite their immense talent and ambition, they have reason to be discouraged. “All of those pathogens that over time we’ve de-adapted to — we keep sticking our noses everywhere, they’re all coming back,” Danice says. “Who would you put your money on? Humans have been around for what, two hundred thousand years? And bacteria for like three and a half billion.”