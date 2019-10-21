Now on the cusp of adulthood and an Oxford student, Lyra must flee the university after her constant companion Pantalaimon witnesses a murder. Pan is a “dæmon,” an extension of Lyra in talking animal form, and their relationship is tested after Pan abandons her following a lengthy dispute over Lyra’s recent habit of viewing the world with academic skepticism. Their bitter estrangement was excruciating, but their actual separation is unbearable, so Lyra embarks on a quest to reunite with Pan. She gets help from Malcolm Polstead, a professor and intelligence agent who has known Lyra all her life. At first their alliance seems unlikely, but their friendship soon deepens.

Lyra travels through a world in turmoil. Pullman turns a shrewd eye to institutional corruption, the casual evil of complicity, the systematic subjugation of the poor and the vulnerability of women navigating a man’s world. Told through the alternating points of view of Lyra, her allies and her enemies, the novel is at once a gripping adventure story, a tense spy thriller and a dynastic political drama.

AD

AD

At over 600 pages, the story is neither brief nor straight to the point, but it’s well worth sinking into. It is perhaps the most overtly philosophical addition to a body of work already brimming with big ideas. Lyra seeks a balance between imagination and rationality. This is the fight that divides her from Pantalaimon: The adult Lyra has lost her former optimism and audacity, and Pan calls out the change in her. Where she used to be assured, now she is anxious, pessimistic. “She knew he was right, but it wasn’t right that he should speak to her accusingly, as if it was something to blame her for. ‘I used to be young’ was all she could find to say.”

Lines like these anchor the sprawl of the plot to moments and characters that resonate. As always, Pullman’s writing is simple, unpretentious, beautiful, true. And it feels especially relevant to our times, this novel in which there is a plan afoot to “delicately and subtly undermine the idea that truth and facts are possible in the first place.”

Among the immense themes – we’re dealing with nothing less than good versus evil here, folks – the author manages a delicate blossom of romance with a marvelously light touch. By the time Lyra reads in a letter from Malcolm, “We’ve only just begun to talk about important things, you and I,” this reader was already half in love.

AD

AD

Pullman closes this story at an inflection point that feels organic to the action but also leaves the reader in a state of almost hysterical suspense. Perhaps that is why the elation upon the release of this book has transformed into an equal and overwhelming anticipation for the next one. In any case, the conclusion to The Book of Dust can’t come soon enough.

Ellen Morton is a writer in Los Angeles.

The Secret Commonwealth

The Book of Dust Volume Two

By Philip Pullman

Knopf Books for Young Readers. 656 pp. $22.99

AD