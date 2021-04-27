But in the passing of time, the celebrity cult of Said has often blurred the nuances of his arguments. In reading Brennan, I found myself asking not only what Said thought, but to what end? One of the strengths of the book’s exhausting focus on intellectual production and academic theory is to underscore that Said was never a polemicist with easy positions. His approach to criticism was built on the idea that rigorous, comparative analysis was at the heart of interpretation and original knowledge production. As Brennan explains, “he revived an older ethics of reading based on fidelity to what books say in their own place and time, part of his lifelong argument that what happened in the past is not hopelessly ambiguous but can be recovered through the work of interpretation.”