FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith stands in a rotunda of the Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe, N.M. Smith, is launching a weekly podcast and radio program called “The Slowdown.” Smith said in a statement Tuesday, Oct. 2, that she wanted to inspire listeners to “make a daily space for poetry” in a world dominated by breaking news events. (Mary Hudetz, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The country’s poet laureate, Tracy K. Smith, is launching a weekly podcast and radio program called “The Slowdown.”

Smith said in a statement Tuesday that she wanted to inspire listeners to “make a daily space for poetry” in a world dominated by breaking news events.

“The Slowdown” will begin on podcast platforms on November 26 and will be offered to public radio stations in January 2019. Smith, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, will read works by other writers and will explore the role of poetry in the contemporary world. Her other projects include “American Conversations: Celebrating Poems in Rural Communities,” for which she has traveled around the country.

“The Slowdown” is being funded by the Chicago-based Poetry Foundation. It’s also receiving support from the Library of Congress Poetry and Literature Center.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.