11-12:15: Native American Poets. Ojibwe poet and editor Heid E. Erdrich’s poetry collection “Curator of Ephemera at the New Museum for Archaic Media” won the 2018 Minnesota Book Award. Her latest book is the anthology “New Poets of Native Nations,” which spotlights the work of 21 writers. Natalie Diaz is a Mojave American poet who wrote the collection “When My Brother Was an Aztec,” which was shortlisted for the 2013 PEN/Open Book Award. She has also contributed to the anthology “New Poets of Native Nations.” Poet Jennifer Elise Foerster is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma and an NEA Creative Writing Fellow. Her poetry collections are “Leaving Tulsa” and “Bright Raft in the Afterweather.” She also contributed to the anthology “New Poets of Native Nations.” Signing 1:30-2:30.

12:35-1:50: Poets Writing Prose. Camille Dungy is a National Book Critics Circle Award finalist for her autobiographical essay collection “Guidebook to Relative Strangers.” She also won the American Book Award for her 2010 poetry collection “Suck on the Marrow.” Her other collections include “Trophic Cascade” and “Smith Blue.” Poet and essayist Patricia Lockwood is best known for her memoir “Priestdaddy,” about being the daughter of a Catholic priest. She has also published two poetry collections, “Balloon Pop Outlaw Black” and “Motherland Fatherland Homelandsexuals.” The latest book by Guggenheim Fellow Patrick Rosal is “Brooklyn Antediluvian” — a finalist for the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. His previous collections are “Boneshepherds,” “My American Kundiman” and “Uprock Headspin Scramble and Dive.” Signing 2:30-3:30.



The author Tracy K. Smith (Rachel Eliza Griffiths)

2-2:50: Two Poet Laureates on the Making of Poetry. Robert Hass — the U.S. poet laureate from 1995 to 1997 — won the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award for his collection “Time and Materials.” His other books of poetry include “Sun Under Wood” and “Human Wishes.” His essay collection “Twentieth Century Pleasures: Prose on Poetry” received the National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism. His latest work is “A Little Book on Form: An Exploration into the Formal Imagination of Poetry.” Current Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith was appointed in 2017 and reappointed this year. She is the author of four poetry collections, including the Pulitzer-winning “Life on Mars.” Her memoir, “Ordinary Light,” was a finalist for the National Book Award for nonfiction. Her current project is bringing poetry to rural communities across America. Signing 3:30-4:30.

3-3:45: James McBride is a musician, screenwriter and the author of the best-selling memoir “The Color of Water.” His debut novel, “Miracle at St. Anna,” was made into a movie directed by Spike Lee. McBride is also a former staff writer for the Boston Globe, People magazine and The Washington Post. McBride won the National Book Award in 2013 for his novel “The Good Lord Bird.” His new book of stories is “Five Carat Soul.” Signing 4:30-5:30.

4-4:50: Literary Lives.An expert on Pablo Neruda, Mark Eisner has spent most of the past two decades on projects related to the Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet. Eisner’s recent work is “Neruda: The Poet’s Calling.” In association with Latino Public Broadcasting, Eisner is also working on a documentary on the poet’s life. Clinical psychologist and MacArthur Fellow Kay Redfield Jamison is the author of the memoir “An Unquiet Mind,” which details her experience with bipolar disorder. She explored suicide in “Night Falls Fast” and the link between mental illness and creativity in “Touched with Fire.” Her most recent book is “Robert Lowell: Setting the River on Fire: A Study of Genius, Mania, and Character.” Fiona Sampson is a poet, writer and former editor of Poetry Review. Her collections “Rough Music” and “Common Prayer” were both shortlisted for the T.S. Eliot Prize. Her new book is “In Search of Mary Shelley: The Girl Who Wrote Frankenstein.” Signing 5:30-6:30.

5-5:50: How Writers Think and Work. Fiction writer Lorrie Moore is the recipient of the Irish Times International Prize for Literature and the PEN/Malamud Award. Her first story to appear in the New Yorker, “You’re Ugly, Too,” was included in The Best American Short Stories of the Century, edited by John Updike. Her new book of essays is “See What Can Be Done.” Richard Russo is a Pulitzer Prize winner for “Empire Falls.” His other novels include “Nobody’s Fool” and “That Old Cape Magic.” His most recent book is a collection of personal essays: “The Destiny Thief: Essays on Writing, Writers and Life.” Signing 3:30-4:30.