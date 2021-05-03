The various manifestations of magic take a while to emerge, but Ross states the basic premise early, in characteristically lilting language. “Everyone in Popisho was born with a little something-something, boy, a little something extra. The local name was cors. Magic, but more than magic. A gift, nah?” Xavier, the first character we meet, has a gift for food; he can cook meals that nourish an individual’s particular needs and has been chosen as Popisho’s “macaenus.” That job means “he had a scant twenty years to cook a meal for every single adult man and woman on Popisho. To delight a whole nation with his food.” Why 20 years? Does he need to cook meals for people who were fed by the previous macaenus? How specifically does he know what food they need? Readers who ask those kinds of questions may have a hard time with “Popisho”; Ross tends to be vague about details of the magical features she vividly establishes.