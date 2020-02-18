Portman will be promoting her debut book, “Natalie Portman’s Fables,” in which she retells “The Tortoise and the Hare,” “The Three Little Pigs” and “City Mouse/Country Mouse.” Copeland’s “Bunheads” is the first of a planned picture book series based on her experiences in ballet. Her previous works include the memoir “Life In Motion” and the picture book “Firebird.”