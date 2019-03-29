Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks to his car after attending services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, across from the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump’s presidency. (Cliff Owen/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — When Attorney General William Barr releases a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation, several publishers will be ready to put out in book form.

Barr informed Congressional leaders Friday that he expects the report out in mid-April, and that it runs nearly 400 pages.

Melville House, Skyhorse Publishing and Scribner, in conjunction with The Washington Post, are among those with editions planned. Government reports are not copyrighted and can be published by anyone. As with previous releases such as “The 9-11 Commission Report,” the Mueller findings also will likely be available for free from a government web site.

Barr’s summary of Mueller’s highly-anticipated report said the invesigation didn’t find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign to swing the 2016 presidential election.

