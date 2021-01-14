7. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

8. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict (Sourcebooks Landmark)

12. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

13. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

14. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

15. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Know Yourself, Know Your Money” by Rachel Cruze (Ramsey)

4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

5. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

6. “Forgive What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

8. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

9. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

10. “D&D: Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything” (Wizards of the Coast)

11. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

12. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

13. “One Decision” by Mike Bayer (Penguin Life)

14. “Plant Over Processed” by Andrea Hannemann (Dey Street)

15. “Breath” by James Nestor (Riverhead)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

3. “Preacher’s Carnage” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

4. “An Irish Wish” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

5. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. “Blood in the Dust” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “The Inn” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Out of the Storm” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

9. “Unsolved” by Patterson/Ellis (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Bitter Pill” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

11. “The Warsaw Protocol” by Steve Berry (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Texas Kill of the Mountain Man” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “An Amish Winter” by Chapman/Lights (Love Inspired)

14. “Sisters by Choice” by Susan Mallery (Mira)

15. “Finally You” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 26” by Kohei Harikashi (Viz)

2. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

3. “Burn After Writing (pink)” by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

4. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

5. “Bridgerton: the Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

6. “The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

7. “The Next Right Thing Guided Journal” by Emily P. Freeman (Revell)

8. “NYPD Red 6” by Patterson/Karp (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “News of the World” (movie tie-in) by Paulette Jiles (William Morrow)

10. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune (Tor)

11. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

12. “Instant Loss on a Budget” by Brittany Williams (HMH)

13. “Jujutsu Kaisen O” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

14. “The Official ACT Prep Guide-2021” (Wiley)

15. “The Wrong Family” by Tarryn Fisher (Graydon House)