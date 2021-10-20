DJ, producer, author, film director, podcast host and, of course, drummer and bandleader for seminal hip-hop crew the Roots, Questlove has beyond a doubt proved his credentials as one of today’s foremost music experts. With his sixth book, “Music Is History,” Questlove aims to place music in its historical context. Beginning in 1971 — the year of his birth — Questlove selects and examines one or more pivotal songs from each of the 50 years that followed, creating a sort of hybrid of American history, musicology and memoir. Whether discussing the prolific blaxploitation era, Sun Ra’s apocalyptic opus “Nuclear War,” or making a convincing argument for the musical virtuosity of the Police and Tears for Fears, “Music Is History” covers a lot of ground between its covers. By examining individual songs for their impact on American culture — and vice versa — Questlove argues that the nation itself comes with its own soundtrack. “It’s not too much of an exaggeration to say that I think of the America we live in as a series of songs,” he writes. In his American soundtrack, Questlove includes Bill Withers’s 1972 Carnegie Hall performance of the brilliant and understated anti-Vietnam War song, “I Can’t Write Left-Handed,” and A Tribe Called Quest’s 2017 Grammy performance of its anti-Trump single, “We the People …” which he praises as not only “a searing reflection of what we were seeing in the headlines,” but a throwback to when musical artists of the ‘70s took a public stance on social and political issues.